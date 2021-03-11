Local nurse practitioner’s passion for medicine helping to bring vaccines to rural community

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Dr. Shirley Smith is working to bring accessible healthcare to the community through her small clinic in Caldwell.

Last week, 100 vaccines were allocated to all of Burleson County. This week, that number grew to 300, including Shirley’s clinic.

The clinic sits off of Highway 21 and is most noticeable by the large sculptures that sit outside the building. The sculptures don’t just end at the curb but continue throughout the building that was once her husband’s childhood home.

When you walk into the building, you can see that Griff and Shirley have split the home in two. One side is his art gallery, and the other is the clinic.

The idea was spurred in honor of Griff’s late father, Dr. Joe C. Smith, the first doctor in Caldwell. Griff says his father also had a passion for art, specifically sculptures. Griff says his father went by the name J Lyle in the art world, over the fear of people only appreciating his work because he was the town’s doctor. The same sculptures now sit outside of JLyle Clinic.

Griff says his father was extremely passionate about art, and access to medical care for his rural community. It is something that Shirley has taken over as well.

“I tell people, ‘if you need something, call me, and I will open the clinic for you’,” said Shirley.

So when the COVID-19 pandemic began last year, Shirley says she wanted to make sure she could help. Especially, because her clinic helps bring healthcare to people who otherwise may not have access to it.

The clinic began providing COVID-19 testing, and when the option came up, Shirley said she jumped at the chance to also provide a vaccine.

Tuesday, 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were delivered to the clinic.

“I do have to come out and check on people at their home. I have a patient right now that can’t come in for her COVID-19 vaccine because she is homebound,” said Shirley.

It is something she says is so important in a smaller community, especially when many residents don’t have the money to pay for healthcare.

“We are dedicated to giving this vaccine out, and to make it available to everyone we can,” said Shirley. “We have 100 doses, we have a short waitlist, and we are on the phone getting people’s appointments to get that done.”

