Local organizations team up to provide grants to storm-affected families

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local nonprofit and home building company teamed up to provide $100 grants to families affected by last month’s winter storms.

The REACH Project matched a $10,000 donation of funds raised by Stylecraft Builders to provide relief to families having trouble paying their electric bills or buying groceries caused by complications from the storms.

In total, the two organizations raised $21,000 and distributed $100 to 210 families.

