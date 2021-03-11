Local outreach program teaching young girls physical and life sciences

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “Saturday Morning Biophysics – Image Life!” is a local outreach program aimed to teach young girls and teachers across the Brazos Valley topics of STEM hosted by the Texas A&M Health Science Center College of Medicine.

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and math, and in the U.S., experts say there is a gender gap in each field.

“In the US workforce women hold only half of the STEM jobs that men hold,” said Andreea Trache Saturday Morning Biophysics – Image Life! Director and Associate Professor at the Texas A&M Health Science Center. “So through programs like this, we can show young girls that they can follow a STEM education in the STEM career.”

Saturday Morning Biophysics – Image Life! works by giving students the opportunity to experience computer simulators, multimedia presentations, activities, lectures, and interactive demonstrations in physical and life sciences all in an easy-to-understand, non-technical environment.

The program operates on Saturdays in the fall from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. It is recommended for students 6th-12th grade. Teachers are allowed to participate, too.

Participation and registration in the program is free because of funding from the American Heart Association and Texas A&M University, according to Trache.

Registration opens in August 2021. Click here to learn more about Saturday Morning Biophysics – Image Life!

KBTX is hosting I Heart Brazos Day to benefit the American Heart Association and programs like Saturday Morning Biophysics. To donate, click here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.