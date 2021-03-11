Advertisement

Local outreach program teaching young girls physical and life sciences

“Saturday Morning Biophysics – Image life!” is breaking the gender barrier for women in STEM
Saturday Morning Biophysics – Image Life!
Saturday Morning Biophysics – Image Life!(KBTX)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “Saturday Morning Biophysics – Image Life!” is a local outreach program aimed to teach young girls and teachers across the Brazos Valley topics of STEM hosted by the Texas A&M Health Science Center College of Medicine.

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and math, and in the U.S., experts say there is a gender gap in each field.

“In the US workforce women hold only half of the STEM jobs that men hold,” said Andreea Trache Saturday Morning Biophysics – Image Life! Director and Associate Professor at the Texas A&M Health Science Center. “So through programs like this, we can show young girls that they can follow a STEM education in the STEM career.”

Saturday Morning Biophysics – Image Life! works by giving students the opportunity to experience computer simulators, multimedia presentations, activities, lectures, and interactive demonstrations in physical and life sciences all in an easy-to-understand, non-technical environment.

The program operates on Saturdays in the fall from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. It is recommended for students 6th-12th grade. Teachers are allowed to participate, too.

Participation and registration in the program is free because of funding from the American Heart Association and Texas A&M University, according to Trache.

Registration opens in August 2021. Click here to learn more about Saturday Morning Biophysics – Image Life!

KBTX is hosting I Heart Brazos Day to benefit the American Heart Association and programs like Saturday Morning Biophysics. To donate, click here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several residents at Brenham care facility test positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
112 new COVID-19 cases, 80% of new cases from young people
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
Businesses have options moving forward after Texas lifts mask mandate
Gracie Huggins
Law enforcement still searching for answers after woman disappeared 21 years ago

Latest News

The US Drought Monitor shows worsening over the past week. Lack of measure rainfall across much...
Drought expands: Vast majority of Brazos Valley now “Abnormally Dry” or worse
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
91 new COVID-19 cases, 79% of new cases from young people
The students are asking anyone participating in the purple out day to share their photos online...
These students hope you’ll wear purple on Friday to raise cancer awareness.
COVID in Context: I Heart Brazos
COVID in Context: How the virus hits hard for heart disease patients