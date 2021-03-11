One year later: Local businesses reflect on the highs and lows of the pandemic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Despite the ups and downs of the past year, local businesses in downtown Bryan say they’re grateful for where they are now. As businesses now have the option to reopen at 100 percent capacity and without mask mandates, they’re looking forward to the future. Businesses like The Village Downtown and Birds Nest Gifts & Antiques say business will never truly be the same, but for them, it’s a good thing.

These businesses say going through the pandemic changed the way they operate, many have added new types of products and services they didn’t have before.

Kristy Petty, owner of The Village Downtown, says this past year has been a year of constant change. She says for her business that was based on face-to-face operation and thrived on providing a unique sit-down café style ambiance, she introduced new services like catering, box sales, and a “feed your village” meal plan.

“The restaurant business is based on trends, based on knowing what you’ll sell the next day, and that’s what really got us,” said Petty. “Like, how can you buy the food, have the food prepared when we have no idea if anyone is coming tomorrow.”

Petty says the community rallied behind her and committed to purchasing the weekly meal plans. She says had it not been for her customers and the community, she doesn’t know how things would have turned out.

Just keep going Mug in The Village Downtown (KBTX)

“Once a week, they would drive through and do this covid friendly pickup. I just appealed to my customers.,” said Petty. “If you can tell me you’ll spend this much a month, then I can keep my business alive until we get to the other side. We honestly had over 150 regulars join this program right off the bat, and that’s what really saved us. Ironically it’s a new revenue stream that we have today.”

Just a few blocks over on Main Street Crissy Sayers, manager of Birds Nest Gifts & Antiques, says they had to change the way they do business. Sayers says online sales and shipping played a major role in keeping their business going. Although the business already had a website, Already having a website helped the business adjust to the moment quickly. Sayers says the business started doing online videos, which quickly became a hit because, during the pandemic’s height, everyone was home and spent the majority of their time online.

“We were able to reach our customers at home, bored with nothing to do, and we kind of just showed them what we had,” says Sayers. “We walked around the store, and people started buying on our live videos.

Sayers says that things looked dismal at the start of the pandemic, but the show of support from the community has been amazing.

“We would go home and fret and talk about what can we do? What’s going to happen to us? Okay, we have a way to go. We have a way to reach our customers. Our customers are reaching out to us saying ‘how can I support our downtown businesses?’,” said Sayers. “Our local community really came together to help us. They were finding us saying ‘how can we help you?’ Our local community really wanted to help Downtown Bryan.”

Sayers says the worst part of this experience was missing the Round Top Antique Fair last year, which accounts for a third of the business’s annual income. She says the antique show is back on for this year, and they can’t wait to attend. They say they’re looking forward to what this year has to offer.

“One year later, we are packing to go to Round Top. So our Round Top show is back on,” said Sayers. “Our shop is operating as usual. Our customers are coming back in. We’ve got good walk-in traffic, and we’re kind of just right back where we were. So we bounced back pretty well.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.