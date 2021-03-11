Advertisement

Scam callers using Brazos County Health District phone number

BCHD is advising caution after scam phone calls using health district phone number reported
(WYMT)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health District says they’ve been made aware that individuals are receiving scam phone calls from their phone number (979-361-4440).

Any call from the health district will show up as “unknown” or as 979-775-7400, according to BCHD. Also, health district staff will never ask for insurance information or Medicare/Medicaid information over the phone.

They are advising everyone to not give out insurance or financial information over the phone.

Anyone with questions or concerns can call the health district at 979-361-4440

