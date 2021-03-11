Advertisement

Some local restaurants keeping mask mandate for employees, but concerned about customer confidence

Some local restaurants continue to require their employees to wear masks, but owners are...
Some local restaurants continue to require their employees to wear masks, but owners are concerned some customers will be discouraged from dining after Gov. Abbott’s mask mandate was officially lifted Wednesday.(KBTX)
By Andy Krauss
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some local restaurants continue to require their employees to wear masks, but owners are concerned some customers will be discouraged from dining after Gov. Abbott’s mask mandate was officially lifted Wednesday.

Restaurant owners say they are encouraged by the direction of progress that’s being made, especially since shops can now operate at 100% capacity. Nonetheless, some say they’re worried about the customers who tell them they still aren’t comfortable dining indoors where other consumers aren’t required to wear a mask when moving around the restaurant.

