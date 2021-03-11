Texas A&M Assistant Professor speaks on the importance of American Heart Association funding

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Through funding, the American Heart Association funds and facilitates cardiovascular and stroke research by leaders in the field. Texas A&M Assistant Professor, Joe Rutkowski has firsthand seen the impacts this funding has had on his research and on those around him.

“I probably wouldn’t be here today but if it wasn’t for American Heart Association funding,” said Rutkowski. “As a postdoctoral training years ago, I received my first American Heart Association grant. “

The funding laid the groundwork for Rutkowski’s foundation and was able to establish him in the scientific community. According to Rutkowski, obtaining the AHA’s Scientist Development Grant helped get his position at Texas A&M University.

“And then since, we’ve had funding in areas of hypertension, diabetes, obesity, and kidney disease all supported by the American Heart Association,” said Rutkowski.

Not only has Rutkowski personally seen the benefits of the funding, but he has also seen it with PhD students, too. He believes the support the American Heart Association gives young scientists and trainees plays a big role in their research.

“The Pre-Doctoral Fellowships that support PhD students, help them directly by supporting them during the training time, but also monies that are going into their laboratories help support their projects indirectly, and it’s really important because it makes those trainees then cardiovascular diseases as their research area of interest. The PhD studies is what’s going to make them that scientist from now on. So it’s a really good return on investment to have a person interested in AHA programs for the rest of the career,” said Rutkowski.

