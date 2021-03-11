Advertisement

Texas A&M volleyball travels to Athens to challenge Georgia

(KBTX)
By Matthew Callaway / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
ATHENS, Georgia -- Texas A&M volleyball travels to take on Georgia Friday and Saturday at Stegeman Coliseum. The Aggies enter the weekend with an 8-4 record after their sweep of Alabama while the Bulldogs hold a 4-10 record. Friday and Saturday’s games will both be aired on SEC Network+ with first serve slated for 6:00 p.m. (CT).

The Maroon & White marched their win streak out to four games with a pair of victories over the Crimson Tide at Reed Arena last weekend. Friday’s match was highlighted by sophomore Ciera Hecht’s program-record tying eight services aces. Saturday’s victory was due in large part to a balanced attack of five Aggies registering eight or more kills.

Sophomore Morgan Christon paced the Aggies in kills for the sixth straight match tallying 18 in match one and 14 in match two, additionally the McKinney, Texas native posted her fifth double-double of the season with 10 digs in Friday’s match.

Senior Camille Conner continues to captain the A&M team with reliability and consistency each match out. A&M’s setter racked up two more double-doubles against the Tide to maintain the team-lead with six this season while also setting season-highs in kills (8) and digs (14) in Saturday’s match.

Texas A&M is 18-3 all-time against Georgia and 7-1 in Athens. The Aggies have rattled off 13-straight victories against the Dogs including a perfect 11-0 mark since joining the SEC.

