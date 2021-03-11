Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Matches Against Tennessee and Georgia Postponed

Due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Texas A&M women’s tennis program, the March 12 Tennessee at Texas A&M and March 14 Georgia at Texas A&M matches have been postponed, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com.