Advertisement

Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Matches Against Tennessee and Georgia Postponed

Texas A&M Tennis
Texas A&M Tennis(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Texas A&M women’s tennis program, the March 12 Tennessee at Texas A&M and March 14 Georgia at Texas A&M matches have been postponed, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com.

Most Read

Several residents at Brenham care facility test positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
112 new COVID-19 cases, 80% of new cases from young people
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
Businesses have options moving forward after Texas lifts mask mandate
Gracie Huggins
Law enforcement still searching for answers after woman disappeared 21 years ago

Latest News

Aggies’ match at Rice moved to Monday
Texas A&M Aggies Golf
Aggies vault to No. 6 in Golfstat Team Rankings
Aggies Travel to Fayetteville for NCAA Indoor Championships
Aggies Travel to Fayetteville for NCAA Indoor Championships
Aggies extend winning streak to seven games with win over Prairie View A&M
Aggies extend winning streak to seven games with win over Prairie View A&M