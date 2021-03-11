How civilian, hands-only CPR saves lives in emergency situations

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We all know CPR can save someone’s life, but knowing when, how long, and how to perform the life-saving procedure is important to know if you are ever put in an emergency situation.

According to the American Heart Association, 350,000 cardiac arrests occur outside of hospital walls every year, so if you can administer CPR immediately after someone goes into cardiac arrest, it can double or even triple their chance of survival.

“You’re more likely to harm somebody by standing by watching them and doing nothing than you are by doing the best CPR that you can do,” said Dr. Lon Young, Chief Medical Officer at Caprock Health System.

The first step if you find someone is unresponsive is to call 911, so you can get the paramedics on the way. Once paramedics are on the way, begin CPR, Young said.

To establish you are doing CPR correctly, Young suggests getting the body in the right position.

“If they’re on something soft like a couch or a bed it’s hard to get good compression,” said Young. “You want to safely move the person onto a hard surface.”

Once the body is in the right position, it’s all about the compressions. According to Young, breathing into the mouth and checking pulses between compressions is no longer required.

“It’s actually gotten more simple over time to do CPR than it used to be. Now we just do chest compressions and you start by putting your hands where the ribs come together. Keep your arms locked and straight and move your entire body, up and down.”

The key is to be above the patient and not be afraid to put your whole body weight into the compressions, advises Young. See the video player for a demonstration.

Young says do not stop CPR once you have started and to continue the compressions until the paramedics arrive.

The American Heart Association provides funding and programs to teach hands-only CPR. On March 11, KBTX is hosting I Heart Brazos Day to raise $100,000 for the AHA’s many programs that help saves live. Donate here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.