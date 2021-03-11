Advertisement

These students hope you’ll wear purple on Friday to raise cancer awareness.

The students at IL Texas in College Station are asking anyone participating in the purple out day to share their photos online with #ILTexasPurpleFriday.
The students are asking anyone participating in the purple out day to share their photos online...
The students are asking anyone participating in the purple out day to share their photos online with #ILTexasPurpleFriday. All week the 4th Grade students at the school have been working together to raise cancer awareness.(Photo provided by IL Texas)
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - 4th grade students at the IL Texas K-8 campus in College Station are working to raise awareness this week about all types of cancer. The project is part of the their “Others Before Self Project.”

All this week students have been wearing different color clothing for specific cancers but on Friday the school is hoping the entire community will join them in wearing the color purple to highlight and bring awareness to all cancer types.

“I picked this one because I know people who have cancer and I want to support people who have cancer or who have died from cancer,” said Kameron, who came up with the idea to focus on this for the project.

“With the colors we chose for the cancer, we’re doing posters and spreading them around the school to show that we should be aware of cancer,” said Cassidy.

“We’ve also been wearing the color socks for what type of cancer it is, so for example today it’s the color gray for brain cancer. We change everyday and on Friday we’ll do a purple out day where we all wear purple shirts and socks.”

The students are asking anyone participating in the purple out day to share their photos online with #ILTexasPurpleFriday.

“What’s really cool about our OBS project is that each class has made a video and had students share facts about that cancer and then we share it with all the other classes,” said Luka.

“We’ve been learning about all the different types of cancer and how they’ve been spreading and how we can stop it,” said Elin

“We can represent cancer and bring awareness to people,” said Alana.

We spoke with these students on Zoom today along with 4th Grade Language Arts Teacher Tiffany Winters and IL Texas Assistant Principal Amanda Krueger. To see our full interview click on the video player above.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several residents at Brenham care facility test positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
112 new COVID-19 cases, 80% of new cases from young people
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
Businesses have options moving forward after Texas lifts mask mandate
Gracie Huggins
Law enforcement still searching for answers after woman disappeared 21 years ago

Latest News

The US Drought Monitor shows worsening over the past week. Lack of measure rainfall across much...
Drought expands: Vast majority of Brazos Valley now “Abnormally Dry” or worse
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
91 new COVID-19 cases, 79% of new cases from young people
Saturday Morning Biophysics – Image Life!
Local outreach program teaching young girls physical and life sciences
COVID in Context: I Heart Brazos
COVID in Context: How the virus hits hard for heart disease patients