These students hope you’ll wear purple on Friday to raise cancer awareness.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - 4th grade students at the IL Texas K-8 campus in College Station are working to raise awareness this week about all types of cancer. The project is part of the their “Others Before Self Project.”

All this week students have been wearing different color clothing for specific cancers but on Friday the school is hoping the entire community will join them in wearing the color purple to highlight and bring awareness to all cancer types.

“I picked this one because I know people who have cancer and I want to support people who have cancer or who have died from cancer,” said Kameron, who came up with the idea to focus on this for the project.

“With the colors we chose for the cancer, we’re doing posters and spreading them around the school to show that we should be aware of cancer,” said Cassidy.

“We’ve also been wearing the color socks for what type of cancer it is, so for example today it’s the color gray for brain cancer. We change everyday and on Friday we’ll do a purple out day where we all wear purple shirts and socks.”

The students are asking anyone participating in the purple out day to share their photos online with #ILTexasPurpleFriday.

“What’s really cool about our OBS project is that each class has made a video and had students share facts about that cancer and then we share it with all the other classes,” said Luka.

“We’ve been learning about all the different types of cancer and how they’ve been spreading and how we can stop it,” said Elin

“We can represent cancer and bring awareness to people,” said Alana.

