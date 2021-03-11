Treat of the Day: Det. Chanda Brown

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Detective Chanda Brown recently made headlines for her work with the FBI.

She is a 2007 Sam Houston State University graduate with an honors degree in Criminal Justice. Since then, she’s served as a police officer for 14 years and spent the last eight years with Sam Houston State Police as a detective.

She has received numerous awards for her quick thinking on the job that’s helped to save lives. Her work with the FBI recently put one man behind bars for child pornography charges.

This is another great example of women in law enforcement as we continue to celebrate Women’s History Month,

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.