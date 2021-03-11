Advertisement

Treat of the Day: “Moon Tree” on campus

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A descendant of a tree seed that flew to the moon and back on Apollo 14 was planted at The Gardens at Texas A&M University recently, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the mission.

The “Moon Tree” was planted during an event sponsored by Texas A&M Forest Service, in partnership with NASA, USDA Forest Service, Texas A&M AgriLife, and featuring retired NASA Astronaut Col. Michael Fossum, U.S. Forest Service (USFS) Deputy Forest Supervisor Jan Davis, and a video message by Rosemary Roosa, daughter of Apollo 14 Astronaut Stuart Roosa.

During the Apollo 14 mission, Alan Shepard and Edgar Mitchell walked on the Moon while Roosa, a former U.S. Forest Service smokejumper, orbited above in the command module.

Packed in Roosa’s personal kit were hundreds of tree seeds, part of a joint NASA/USFS project. Upon return to Earth, the seeds were germinated by the USFS. Known as the “Moon Trees” the resulting seedlings were planted throughout the United States, many as part of the nation’s bicentennial celebration in 1975-1976.

Today, they stand as a tribute to the Apollo program and to the astronaut Roosa, said Texas A&M Forest Service officials.

Texas A&M Forest Service has a genetic copy of an original Loblolly Pine Moon Tree whose seed journeyed to the moon and back aboard Apollo 14 in 1971. The tree was obtained from research conducted at the USDA Southern Research Station.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several residents at Brenham care facility test positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
112 new COVID-19 cases, 80% of new cases from young people
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
Businesses have options moving forward after Texas lifts mask mandate
Gracie Huggins
Law enforcement still searching for answers after woman disappeared 21 years ago

Latest News

Check presentation at the Brazos Church Pantry
Local food pantry receives donation to fix walk in freezer
College Station Utilities incurred over $48M during winter storm, discussing payment options
A muggy start leads in a soggier, but cooler finish Sunday
Weekend Planner: Muggy start leads in a soggier finish
Jack Dillard, 63 had triple bypass surgery in October.
Local attorney shares heart disease survivor story