Two Aggies Qualify For NCAA Championships After Day One of Zones

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, KY. – Two Aggies earned their spots at NCAA Championships with qualifying scores on day one of NCAA Zone D Diving Championships at the Lancaster Aquatic Center. 

Senior Charlye Campbell and junior Aimee Wilson advanced to NCAA Championships on the 1-meter board, as Wilson was the Aggies’ top performer with a third-place finish (607.50). Campbell earned sixth with a score of 581.50. Junior Chloe Ceyanes made her first finals appearance at Zones and finished with a score of 545.55. 

On the men’s side, sophomore Tony Stewart and freshman Kyle Sanchez both competed in finals. Stewart finished 11th with a score of 659.10 and Sanchez rounded out the competition with a score of 588.10. 

The Aggies will return to action Friday with women’s 3-meter prelims at 10 a.m. and finals to follow at 12:30 p.m. Men’s platform prelims begin at 10 a.m. and finals set to begin at 12:00 p.m. 

Live results can be found here and by following along on Twitter @aggieswimdive

NCAA Zone D Diving Championships Schedule

Friday, March 12

10:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.          Women’s 3-Meter Prelims Watch

10:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.          Men’s Platform Prelims Watch 

12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.            Men’s Platform Finals Watch

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.            Women’s 3-Meter Finals Watch

Saturday, March 13

10:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.          Women’s Platform Prelims Watch

10:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.          Men’s 1-Meter Prelims Watch 

10:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.          Women’s Platform Finals Watch

12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.            Men’s 1-Meter Finals Watch

