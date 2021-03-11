Two Aggies Qualify For NCAA Championships After Day One of Zones

LEXINGTON, KY. – Two Aggies earned their spots at NCAA Championships with qualifying scores on day one of NCAA Zone D Diving Championships at the Lancaster Aquatic Center.

Senior Charlye Campbell and junior Aimee Wilson advanced to NCAA Championships on the 1-meter board, as Wilson was the Aggies’ top performer with a third-place finish (607.50). Campbell earned sixth with a score of 581.50. Junior Chloe Ceyanes made her first finals appearance at Zones and finished with a score of 545.55.

On the men’s side, sophomore Tony Stewart and freshman Kyle Sanchez both competed in finals. Stewart finished 11th with a score of 659.10 and Sanchez rounded out the competition with a score of 588.10.

The Aggies will return to action Friday with women’s 3-meter prelims at 10 a.m. and finals to follow at 12:30 p.m. Men’s platform prelims begin at 10 a.m. and finals set to begin at 12:00 p.m.

Live results can be found here and by following along on Twitter @aggieswimdive.

NCAA Zone D Diving Championships Schedule

Friday, March 12

10:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Women’s 3-Meter Prelims Watch

10:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. Men’s Platform Prelims Watch

12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Men’s Platform Finals Watch

12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Women’s 3-Meter Finals Watch

Saturday, March 13

10:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. Women’s Platform Prelims Watch

10:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. Men’s 1-Meter Prelims Watch

10:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. Women’s Platform Finals Watch

12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Men’s 1-Meter Finals Watch