Vanderbilt ends A&M men’s basketball season with 79-68 loss

NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- Emanuel Miller scored 22 points and Jay Jay Chandler added 11, but Texas A&M bowed out of the SEC Tournament with a 79-68 loss to Vanderbilt Wednesday evening inside Bridgestone Arena.

The Aggies close the abbreviated 2020-21 season with a final record of 8-10. Vanderbilt (9-15) used an 11-2 run midway through the first half to open a 20-9 lead and would end up taking a 37-27 advantage into the locker room.

A&M responded in the second half, tying the game at 45 with 12:01 to play.

The 13-0 run was sparked by a pair of threes by Hassan Diarra and another by Jay Jay Chandler.

A Quenton Jackson trey at the 4:47 mark would pull the Aggies within four at 60-56, but they would get no closer. Diarra and Jackson were also in double figures for Texas A&M with 10 apiece.

On the night, A&M outscored the Commodores 38-18 in the paint, but a 21-of-24 effort at the charity stripe proved to be the difference for Vanderbilt. Scotty Pippen Jr. led Vandy with 22 points.

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

· Vanderbilt leads the all-time series 8-6.

· The Aggies are 4-8 all-time in the SEC Tournament since joining the conference prior to the 2012-13 season.

TEAM NOTES

· Trailing 45-32, the Aggies clawed back into the game, going on a 13-0 run, and tied the game on a Jay Jay Chandler 3-pointer with 12:01 remaining. Vanderbilt answered with a 15-4 run and held the lead for the remainder of the game.

· Texas A&M dished out 17 assists, which was the second-highest tally this season.

· The Maroon & White outscored the Commodores in the paint, 38-18.

· Texas A&M used the starting lineup combination of Jonathan Aku, Savion Flagg, Andre Gordon, Quenton Jackson, and Emanuel Miller (0-2) for the second time this season.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Emanuel Miller finished with a team-high 22 points. It marked the 14th time this season he has scored in double figures and the seventh time he has scored at least 20. Miller hauled in a team-high nine rebounds, marking the 14th game he led the team.

· Hassan Diarra scored 10 points on a trio of 3-pointers and a free throw. His 10 points were the most against an SEC opponent this season and highest since scoring 14 against Wofford (12/21).

· Jay Jay Chandler finished with 11 points, his 31st career game with at least 10 points.

· Quenton Jackson tallied 10 points for his eighth game this season in double figures.

· Buzz Williams is 24-24 in his career at Texas A&M and 277-179 in his 14 seasons as a head coach.