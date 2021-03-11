Weekend Planner: Muggy start leads in a soggier finish

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Run out of hairspray yet? As we look ahead -- a muggy, breezy, and warm Thursday leads in more of the same through the first half of the weekend ahead of soggier outlook by Sunday.

A south wind will continue to blow at 10-20 mph sustained over the next few days, filtering additional moisture into the Brazos Valley. A stray shower/pockets of drizzle will be possible overnight Thursday and into Friday morning as temperatures only dip into the mid-to-upper 60s to start the last day of the workweek. The cloud cover sticks with us as daytime highs reach for the low-to-mid 80s with a few peeks of sun Friday and Saturday afternoon.

Besides the quick chance for an isolated shower here or there over the next few mornings, overall we’ll wrap up the week on the drier side. That changes as we gear up for the second half of the weekend and our next weather maker approaches from the west. This area of low pressure drops a cold front through the state Saturday night, with a line of showers and thunderstorms looking to form along and ahead of it. Although this activity will continue to track eastward through the overnight hours, it looks to weaken as it does so, with overall odds for strong-to-severe weather currently sitting on the lower end for the Brazos Valley Sunday. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible as this line of mainly showers moves across through the morning, but not looking to be widespread due to the lack of instability across the area.

As our next weather maker approaches from the west, a cold front will bring a chance for showers and a few rumbles Sunday. (KBTX)

Depending on how well the line holds together as it moves eastward, rainfall totals still look to sit in the window of 0.25″ - 0.75″, with the higher totals looking to fall the farther east you travel.

By the time all is said and done Sunday, rainfall totals could sit in the window of 0.25" - 0.75", with the higher totals found the farther east you travel. (KBTX)

After the cold front passes by, cooler air in its wake drops Sunday morning temperatures into the 50s. If more peeks of sunshine can break through, thermometers look to climb back into the mid-to-upper 60s by Sunday afternoon. It’s a quick rebound to a spring-like feel with the 80s returning by the beginning of the workweek, but a second cold front moves through by St. Patrick’s Day, bringing a small shot at rain midweek. The return of a north wind allows a stretch of below-average temperatures to filter in through the middle-to-end of next week, with thermometers only reaching the 60s in the afternoons after starting the mornings off in the 40s.

