25 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19, 118 new cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 118 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 866 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 221 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

17,062 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

45 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 3,799 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 159 active probable cases and there have been 3,640 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 18,149. There have been 194,477 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 94 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 79 percent.

Currently, there are 25 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 620 staffed hospital beds with 94 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 3 available ICU beds and 70 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 45 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities One Dose

Vaccinations Fully

Vaccinated Austin 65 1,910 1,813 32 5,730 2,137 Brazos 866 18,149 17,062 221 35,299 14,102 Burleson 66 2,247 2,144 37 3,044 1,171 Grimes 95 3,474 3,315 64 3,811 1,611 Houston 63 1,568 1,460 45 2,590 1,194 Lee 112 2,070 1,922 36 2,221 940 Leon 37 1,556 1,479 40 2,047 839 Madison 46 1,900 1,827 27 1,255 578 Milam 24 2,394 2,370 42 3,400 1,803 Montgomery 2,227 46,993 24,040 252 75,395 46,673 Robertson 43 2,027 1,946 38 2,477 1,082 San Jacinto 180 1,064 855 29 2,827 1,760 Trinity 61 680 596 23 2,117 1,620 Walker 44 8,485 8,322 119 7,049 3,294 Waller 88 3,609 3,478 43 5,042 3,044 Washington 107 3,718 3,527 84 6,582 3,252

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 29 new cases and 307 active cases on March. 9.

Currently, the university has reported 3,348 positive cases since the week of Jan. 9, 2021. 9.1 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on March 12, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 121,882 active cases and 2,534,100 recoveries. There have been 2,704,344 total cases reported and 23,973,238 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 45,106 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 4,848,150 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 2,602,278 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 8,876,475 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 360,938 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on March 11 at 3:15 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

