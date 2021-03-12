Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: RiRi

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - RiRi is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for March 12, 2021. She’s a 3-year-old Terrier, American Pit Bull/Mix. Shelter employees say loves everyone and everything around her.

“She is a petite little girl. She is full grown so she is going to stay her very kind of smallish size. She loves life. She probably would like a little adventure in her life but she’s also down for a Saturday night cuddle on the couch movie night,” said Darby McKenzie with Aggieland Humane Society.

RiRi has been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped so she’s ready to go to a new home. You can fill our her adoption application online or in person during the shelter’s business hours.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

