Bryan ISD teachers and staff receive vaccines

230 teachers and staff received their vaccinations Friday
Bryan ISD superintendent Dr. Christie Whitbeck and Bryan ISD Executive Director of...
Bryan ISD superintendent Dr. Christie Whitbeck and Bryan ISD Executive Director of Communications and Public Affairs Matthew LeBlanc preparing for vaccination clinic.(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday, Baylor Scott & White began administering vaccines to teachers in the Bryan Independent School District. Texas teachers, school bus drivers, school staff, and daycare workers became eligible for COVID-19 vaccines on March 3.

Bryan ISD superintendent Dr. Christie Whitbeck says the district is excited to partner with Baylor Scott & White to allow 230 teachers and staff to receive their vaccinations Friday. Today is the first of two initial clinics, with the second next Monday. Whitbeck says teachers and staff not just in Bryan but across the state and country have been on the front lines working with children since the start of the school year.

“They have been consistent, they have come to work, and they have endured this entire COVID experience,” said Whitbeck. “I’m excited to see them get this opportunity and be able to feel safe in the school environment and also just to protect themselves in general out in the public.”

Whitbeck says she’s grateful for any opportunity that educators and staff get to receive something as beneficial as the vaccines.

“They are a valuable asset to us, and so we’re happy to see them be able to stay healthy,’ said Whitbeck. “If this is one way they believe that it helps them, then we want to do everything we can to support that.

Whitbeck says that having the vaccines administered at the Bryan ISD Administration offices was a bonus for both the district and Baylor Scott & White. She says as it relates to logistics, the system in place would allow for the school day to have continuous flow with interruptions.

“It just allows us the opportunity to set things up. We’re not interfering with buses; we’re not interfering with student traffic related to parent pickup and things like that,” said Whitbeck. “We think it’s just a good logistical decision to have it here.

