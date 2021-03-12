Advertisement

Community comes together on “I Heart Brazos” Day to support local American Heart Association

The inaugural telethon will help support local cardiovascular research and education efforts.
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - All day Thursday, the community called in, texted in, or donated online for the inaugural “I Heart Brazos” telethon.

Organizers and nonprofit supporters spent the day at KAMU-TV in a room full of telephones. Money raised during the telethon will help support the local American Heart Association chapter.

Brittany Cervantes with the American Heart Association says this telethon was crucial for them as they were unable to host the typical fundraising events that bring money into the organization.

The nonprofit completely depends on these donations. So when the community called in to donate, Cervantes says it meant the world to them.

Cervantes says money raised will help fund research at Texas A&M University and fund educational opportunities throughout the community.

To donate, text IHEARTBRAZOS to 41444, or click here.

