Cooler, rainy changes arrive Sunday

By Shel Winkley
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
If you have been enjoying this touch of spring the Brazos Valley has experienced over the past week, soak in the humid air Saturday. Another (generally) cloudy, breezy, 80° day is in the works as we start the weekend. A spot shower may start the day or drift by before 11am, otherwise it is all about the south-southeast wind blowing 10-20mph, with gusts upwards of 30mph at times. Saturday evening a line of strong and severe thunderstorms will erupt in West Texas, which is where our attention shifts for the back half of the weekend.

By sunrise Sunday, a cold front is expected to reach the Western and Central Brazos Valley. Temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s will quickly fall to the mid and upper 50s as the front blows in. Along / ahead of the front: a pencil-thin line of showers, maybe even a stray rumble as the front moves across the Eastern Brazos Valley between 9am and noon. Behind the front clouds cover the sky for most of the day and at times give way to scattered light rain and patchy drizzle. By late afternoon, as this rain moves east, temperatures are expected to be spread 10° across the area. Further west are you, thermometers end the day in the low and mid-60s. Further east you go, lingering clouds will likely hold temperatures to the low-to-mid 50s. This is a short cooldown: after morning 40s, afternoon highs are back in the 80s Monday afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for light showers. Low: 64. Wind: S 10-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Saturday: Generally cloudy with a very isolated rain chance before 11am. High: 81. Wind: SSE 10-20 mph, gusting 25-30 mph.

Saturday Night: Daylight Saving Time Begins at 2am. Cloudy with a 50% chance for rain after 10pm. Low: 55. Wind: Becoming NW 10-15 mph, gusting 25 mph.

Sunday: Cloudy with a 70% chance for rain before 3pm. High: 63 Wind: VRB 5-15 mph, calming by afternoon.

