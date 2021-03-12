COVID-19 vaccine, stimulus check scams on the rise

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As Texas continues to expand eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine, more scams are popping up in our area looking to take advantage of those who aren’t familiar with this process.

Stimulus check are also set to begin to make their way into the bank accounts and mailboxes of Americans across the nation, making this prime time for scammers.

Heather Massey, the regional director for the Better Business Bureau was on First News at Four on Friday.

Massey says the BBB is seeing scammers who claim they can rush vaccines to the patient through mail.

“If someone reaches out to you saying they can push you to the top of the list or get you your vaccine sent to you in the mail for a small upfront fee, just know this is a red flag,” Massey said.

Everyone thinks they are too smart to get scammed, but it still happens.

“Scammers use high-pressure tactics,” Massey continued. “Anything to get you to hand over personal, sensitive information or financial information immediately is a red flag.”

This week, the Brazos County Health District announced scammers are using their phone number to contact people to get their personal information. They act as if they are registering the victim for a vaccine.

“Be cautious when you receive a phone call that is unsolicited,” Massey said. “If someone calls you, get as much information as you can, hang up the phone and go directly to that site or call the organization directly with the number on the site.”

Massey urges residents to protect yourself from these scams by checking the source yourself.

Stimulus checks could reach our bank accounts as soon as this weekend, but that just opens the door for more scammers.

“Scammers will reach out and let you know they can get your stimulus check sooner for a small upfront fee, they just need your bank account to take that fee to make sure your check goes in there correctly.”

Remember, you can always go to IRS.gov to find out if you qualify for a stimulus check and get a general idea of when the check may arrive.

