COVID in Context: See the difference in percentage of Brazos County cases vs. vaccinations based on race/ethnicity, age group

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of State Health Services gathers data for race/ethnicity and age of most COVID-19 vaccinations in the state, including specifically in Brazos County. The Brazos County Health District keeps the same data for cases and deaths.

The below charts compare the percentage of Brazos County cases, deaths, and vaccinations attributable to a certain racial or ethnic group and age group.

Per data from the Brazos County Health District, Texas DSHS
(A note about the age groups listed below: because of the difference in categorization between the state’s case/death data and the state’s vaccination data, several age groups had to be bundled into three for proper comparison.)

Per data from the Brazos County Health District, Texas DSHS
Tune in for COVID in Context weekdays on Brazos Valley This Morning, 4:30-7 a.m. on KBTX.

