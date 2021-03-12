Crash causing major traffic slowdown on northbound Highway 6 by Rock Prairie

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A crash is slowing down traffic considerably on a chunk of Highway 6 northbound Friday morning. A huge backup can be seen in the aftermath.

College Station police say there were four crashes in the area early Friday morning.

The incident was reported at 6:31 a.m. in the 4001-4005 block of Highway 6, near Baylor Scott & White Hospital south of the Rock Prairie Road exit.

Major Accident | 4001-4005 SH 6 S | 06:31 — College Station Fire Incidents (@CSFDIncidents) March 12, 2021

