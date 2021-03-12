Crash causing major traffic slowdown on northbound Highway 6 by Rock Prairie
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A crash is slowing down traffic considerably on a chunk of Highway 6 northbound Friday morning. A huge backup can be seen in the aftermath.
College Station police say there were four crashes in the area early Friday morning.
The incident was reported at 6:31 a.m. in the 4001-4005 block of Highway 6, near Baylor Scott & White Hospital south of the Rock Prairie Road exit.
KBTX will update this article as details are available.
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.