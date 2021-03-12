Advertisement

Dates Set for Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Matches at Kentucky and Vanderbilt

Texas A&M Tennis
Texas A&M Tennis(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (March 12, 2021) – The Southeastern Conference has announced the reschedule of two women’s tennis matches as a result of postponements during the 2021 season due to the impact of COVID-19.

The Texas A&M at Vanderbilt match postponed on February 20 and the Texas A&M at Kentucky match postponed on February 22 have been rescheduled for the following dates:

  • Thursday, March 18th      Texas A&M at Kentucky                11:00 a.m. ET
  • Saturday, March 20th       Texas A&M at Vanderbilt              12:00 p.m. CT

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com.

