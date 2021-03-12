EXCLUSIVE: The Kyle House expands into roasting and brewing

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Kyle House is expanding through partnerships with Polite Coffee Roasters and Savage Brew Lab bringing in-house coffee roasting and onsite brewing.

The property will soon be a one-stop-shop for coffee and beer lovers alike. For Barry Ivins of Kyle House partners, the choice to expand came to him during the early pandemic shutdown.

“Really during COVID, when we had that time off, I had time to plan out my future and kind of what we wanted to do, it all kind of lined up perfectly to partner with two different groups of really talented people that I feel will really grow,” said Ivins.

Polite Coffee Roasters is already fully operational inside the Kyle House, which includes a complete coffee roasting operation setup at the back of the home.

Guests can order and enjoy Polite Coffee beverages Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. or purchase the beans at the Kyle House. Additionally, the coffee can be purchased online and shipped anywhere.

Also coming to the iconic house is the Savage Brew Lab Brewery and Garden

By May, pending TABC and other permits, the Savage Brew Lab hopes to open a large outdoor bar space called the garden on the Kyle House property, featuring IPAs made by Savage Brew Lab, according to Ivins.

At the garden, Savage Brew Lab plans to grow plants and herbs to create various types of brews.

Ivins believes the addition of the Savage Brew Lab Brewery and Garden will be a unique experience for the area.

“You’ve got the history of the first A&M athletic director who lived in the Kyle House and that’s the founder of Kyle Field,” said Ivins “Then to the outdoor area [the Savage Brew Lab Brewery and Garden] where you really don’t have an area like this with outdoor seating.”

About Polite Coffee

“Polite Coffee: great coffee with real friendly people. When complete strangers go out of their way to show you kindness, it reinforces a sense of belonging. Through daily, ordinary acts of kindness, Polite Coffee is building community,” according to Polite Coffee’s website. The founder and Co-Owner of Polite Coffee is Steve Turner. He came up with the idea for the company while he was completing his tour as an Army ranger in Afghanistan in 2014. Once back in the United States and attending Texas A&M, he built a roaster in Normangee. After seeing success with local businesses and at the local farmer’s market, he met Ivins, became partners, and relocated the roaster to the Kyle House.

About Savage Brew Lab

Savage Brew Lab is owned and operated by husband and wife Jason Kinderman and Laura Hill. Before starting Savage Brew Lab, Kinderman guest brewed at breweries across the country and held many positions for Thirsty Planet Brewing Company, which gave him the chance to learn a lot about the brewing industry, according to the Savage Brew Lab Instagram. Laura Hill has her Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from Cornell University, her Master’s degree in Food Science focused in Flavor Chemistry of fermented beverages from Washington State University, and her Doctorate in Bioengineering focused in Food Engineering from Texas A&M University. Previously, she worked for Shiner where one of her duties involved creating new beer recipes like the Shiner Sea Salt & Lime Lager, according to the Savage Brew Lab Instagram.

EXCLUSIVE: The Kyle House is adding on some new ventures to the iconic property! Fallon Appleton KBTX is live with the exciting new details! Posted by KBTX Media on Friday, March 12, 2021

