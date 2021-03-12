Gittens becomes new Queen of the Pentathlon after record-breaking performance

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas -- Texas A&M track & field’s Tyra Gittens claimed the 2021 NCAA pentathlon national championship, Thursday evening at the Randal Tyson Track Center.

Gittens won her first career national title with a collegiate record score of 4,764 points. Her mark also set a Texas A&M school record, NCAA meet record, and a Randal Tyson Track Center facility record. The Trinidad and Tobago native scored the most points in the pentathlon ever by a woman from a Caribbean nation.

The multi-athlete will be back in action on Friday in the open high jump at 4:30 p.m. and open long jump at 6:30 p.m.