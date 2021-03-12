Grandmother reunited with grandson after COVID-19 vaccination

FORD CITY, Pennsylvania (KBTX) - The COVID-19 pandemic has kept many families apart, but the vaccine rollout is allowing some to be reunited with one another.

A 3-year-old Pennslyvania boy was able to hug his grandmother for the first time in months after the 71-year-old recently received her final dose of the shot.

The child’s family had been staying away from extended family members to avoid spreading the virus.

They last saw each other Christmas 2019; separated for 15 months.

