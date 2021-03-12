Advertisement

Incoming Bryan Fire Chief shares thoughts on joining new department

Richard Giusti has served as an Assistant Fire Chief in San Antonio.
Richard Giusti starts serving as Bryan's next Fire Chief in April.
By Clay Falls
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan’s incoming Fire Chief says he is excited to join his new department. Richard Giusti was announced as the new Fire Chief Monday. This week he met with us to talk about selecting the job.

He’s been in the fire service for decades and said he’s honored to come to Bryan.

Giusti is leaving the San Antonio Fire Department as an Assistant Fire Chief. He said firefighter safety is a top goal.

“Only thing I can say to the people that are working for the fire department right now is I am very humbled to have been selected to be the fire chief of such an awesome organization. Our round trip ticket for our firefighters, and the safety of our citizens is always going to be the number one thing that we’re going to put first for the Bryan Fire Department,” said Giusti.

He will start his new job in early April.

