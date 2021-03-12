Iola VFD hosting 8th annual Benefit and BBQ Cookoff this weekend

IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - Good food will line the streets of Iola this weekend as the Iola Volunteer Fire Department hosts its 8th annual Benefit and BBQ Cook-off.

The department is raising money for the all-volunteer crew. There will also be live music and silent auctions as well.

The two-day event begins Friday, March 12, and ends on Saturday, March 13. For more information, you can visit their Facebook page.

