Iola VFD hosting 8th annual Benefit and BBQ Cookoff this weekend

Iola Volunteer Fire Department
Iola Volunteer Fire Department(KBTX)
By Tre Jones
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 3:53 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - Good food will line the streets of Iola this weekend as the Iola Volunteer Fire Department hosts its 8th annual Benefit and BBQ Cook-off.

The department is raising money for the all-volunteer crew. There will also be live music and silent auctions as well.

The two-day event begins Friday, March 12, and ends on Saturday, March 13. For more information, you can visit their Facebook page.

