Lady Cougars post shutout against top ranked Magnolia 2-0

(KBTX)
By Stoney Pryor / College Station Lady Cougar Soccer
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The College Station Lady Cougar soccer team defeated number 1 ranked Magnolia 2-0 Thursday night at Cougar Field.

The win improves the Cougars district recorded to 11-2 and 16-4-2 overall.  With 5 minutes left in the first half, Kelsey Slater received the ball out wide and slid a nice pass behind the Magnolia backline to Shaley Lewis. Lewis beat a defender before firing a shot that went off the far post and back into the goal.

The Cougs led 1-0 at the half.  At the 27:03 mark of the second half, Kylie McRaven patiently played a ball to Adi Palacios six yards out.  Palacios’ shot was saved by the Bulldog goalie, but Kalan Breedlove got on the rebound and chipped the goalie to give the Cougs a 2-0 lead. 

The Cougar backline of Reagan Bethke, Adriana Wagner, and Lauren Hanik held the powerful Bulldog attack at bay.  The Cougs got an outstanding game in goal from Sophomore MacKenzie Martin. The Cougs will finish the regular season tomorrow at home against Katy Paetow.  The JV will play at 5:00 and the Varsity at 7:00.

