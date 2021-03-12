Local man encouraging others to pay attention to symptoms when it comes to heart issues

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Atrial Fibrillation is the most common type of irregular heart beat, but it can increase your risk of stroke or heart failure.

“I had one foot in the grave, and one foot on the banana peel,” said Ron Dunn, a Hearne resident.

Five years ago, Dunn went in to have a colonoscopy and woke up in a hospital bed.

“They said my heart had stopped on me,” recalled Dunn. “I had wires all over the place, and I’m like what am I doing here. It was like I was lost in space.”

The week before, Dunn says he hadn’t been feeling well and was working with doctors to figure out what was wrong.

“I was feeling real bad, real sluggish. I was just like sweating profusely, and I was always tired,” said Dunn.

He was getting the colonoscopy to figure out why he was having those symptoms.

“I’m just glad I was in the right place at the right time because if I didn’t have that colonoscopy done I guarantee we wouldn’t be talking now,” said Dunn.

Dunn says a 12 day stay in the hospital was a wakeup call, and since then he’s worked to keep his health in check.

“I changed my eating habits, and people say you can’t change over night well I know I changed a whole lot of things over night,” said Dunn.

He encourages everyone to pay attention to their symptoms and see a doctor if they aren’t feeling well.

“I was eating whole hogs and drinking and partying like it was 1999, and not really taking my health seriously until I woke up at out of that coma. Stuff like this series is really important to make people aware of what’s going on,” said Dunn.

