Advertisement

Local man encouraging others to pay attention to symptoms when it comes to heart issues

Atrial Fibrillation is the most common type of irregular heart beat.
By Jessica Gruenling
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Atrial Fibrillation is the most common type of irregular heart beat, but it can increase your risk of stroke or heart failure.

“I had one foot in the grave, and one foot on the banana peel,” said Ron Dunn, a Hearne resident.

Five years ago, Dunn went in to have a colonoscopy and woke up in a hospital bed.

“They said my heart had stopped on me,” recalled Dunn. “I had wires all over the place, and I’m like what am I doing here. It was like I was lost in space.”

The week before, Dunn says he hadn’t been feeling well and was working with doctors to figure out what was wrong.

“I was feeling real bad, real sluggish. I was just like sweating profusely, and I was always tired,” said Dunn.

He was getting the colonoscopy to figure out why he was having those symptoms.

“I’m just glad I was in the right place at the right time because if I didn’t have that colonoscopy done I guarantee we wouldn’t be talking now,” said Dunn.

Dunn says a 12 day stay in the hospital was a wakeup call, and since then he’s worked to keep his health in check.

“I changed my eating habits, and people say you can’t change over night well I know I changed a whole lot of things over night,” said Dunn.

He encourages everyone to pay attention to their symptoms and see a doctor if they aren’t feeling well.

“I was eating whole hogs and drinking and partying like it was 1999, and not really taking my health seriously until I woke up at out of that coma. Stuff like this series is really important to make people aware of what’s going on,” said Dunn.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several residents at Brenham care facility test positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
112 new COVID-19 cases, 80% of new cases from young people
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
Businesses have options moving forward after Texas lifts mask mandate
Gracie Huggins
Law enforcement still searching for answers after woman disappeared 21 years ago

Latest News

The American Heart Association hosts a telethon to help raise funds for the nonprofit.
Community comes together on “I Heart Brazos” Day to support local American Heart Association
Texas A&M students hold vigil to honor lives lost to COVID-19 in Brazos County
Texas A&M students hold vigil to honor lives lost to COVID-19 in Brazos County
Local food pantry receives donation to fix walk in freezer
Local food pantry receives donation to fix walk in freezer
Texas A&M Assistant Professor speaks on the importance of American Heart Association funding
Texas A&M Assistant Professor speaks on the importance of American Heart Association funding
Local man encouraging others to pay attention to symptoms when it comes to heart issues
Local man encouraging others to pay attention to symptoms when it comes to heart issues