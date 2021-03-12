Southwest Airlines employee helps toddler reunite with missing Buzz Lightyear

DALLAS, Texas (KBTX) - A Southwest Airlines ramp agent recently went beyond his job description to help a lost toy reunite with his owner.

Hagen, 2, forgot his Buzz Lightyear toy on a plane in Dallas, But his family did not realize what they had left behind until they were already in their rental car. Fortunately, a Southwest employee in Little Rock named Jason spotted the toy and made it his mission to get Buzz home.

Conveniently, Hagen’s name was written on the toy, making him easy to track down.

Buzz Lightyear arrived home to Hagen’s arms a few days later in a hand-decorated box complete with pictures of Buzz’s adventures with Southwest Airlines.

