State Rep. John Raney files joint resolution to change Texas Constitution

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -State Rep. John Raney filed a House Joint Resolution (HJR 152) to modernize the operations and procedures of the Texas Legislature.

The Texas Legislature convenes in regular session every odd-numbered year for 140 days, and during the first 60 of those days our lawmakers, according to the Texas Constitution, are prohibited from passing bills relating to non-emergency items.

“Nearly 40 percent of our session is nonproductive in my opinion,” said Raney.

According to the Representative, the provision was added to the Texas Constitution in 1930, when the provision made sense, but today the provision doesn’t really work with the Texas we know now.

The provision has been in place for 91 years and Raney believes enough is enough. It’s time for the legislature to get to work for all 140 days.

“We need to get to work, and I don’t know why it hasn’t been done previously,” said Raney. “There are 19 states with this legislation in effect and some of those states meet annually and we don’t. We meet every two years for 140 days. I think we can accomplish all that we can do, perhaps without even any special sessions.”

To achieve this goal, he filed the house joint resolution Friday. The legislation proposes various requirements to make all 140 days “working” days. One of those is organizational meetings in December.

“That will give the speaker 30 days to come back on the second Tuesday in January, which is our typical starting date,” said Raney. “He will have time to have chosen his committees and made committee assignments and we can go right to work instead of sitting there for 60 days wasting taxpayer money.”

The Representative said he already has support for the legislation on both sides of the aisle.

Since this legislation is a constitutional amendment, it has to pass both chambers with a two-thirds vote. If it passes, voters can expect to see it on the ballot in the next general election.

