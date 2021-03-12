Strong south wind builds a late weekend rain chance

Tired of getting pushed around by all the wind out there yet? If so, unfortunate to say it will keep at it for a few more days. South-southeast wind will continue to blow through the Brazos Valley at 10-20mph, with the occasional gust to 25mph at times Friday and Saturday. Some sun will get through, but the skies are generally a bit cloudier as we head into the weekend. This all leads up to a Pacific cold front sweeping the state Saturday night and Sunday to bring a chance for rain in the back half of your weekend.

Saturday night a line of thunderstorms is expected to form in far West Texas, moving steadily east through the overnight hours. Current timing places that line of wet weather past I-35 and on our western doorstep around sunrise Sunday. While a stray rumble of thunder is not ruled out, the overall odds for noisy or severe weather seem low -- the instability looks to be lacking locally Sunday. After a chance to collect anywhere between 0.25″ and 0.75″ Sunday, cooler wind drops morning temperatures to the 50s. With the rain moving east, afternoon highs are expected to rebound to the mid / upper 60s (depending on sunshine making a late-day return). 80s are back Monday and Tuesday before a second cold front arrives to bring a quick, spotty rain chance around Tuesday or Wednesday and below-average temperatures (AM: 40s / PM: 60s) for the middle-to-end of next week.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers before 11am. High: 84. Wind: S 10-20 mph, gusting 25 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for light showers. Low: 65. Wind: S 10-15 mph, gusting 25 mph.

Saturday: Generally cloudy with a very isolated rain chance. High: 81. Wind: S 10-20 mph, gusting 25 mph.

Saturday Night: Cloudy with a 50% chance for light rain after midnight. Low: 54. Wind: Becoming NW 10-15 mph, gusting 25 mph.

