Sunday Game Moved to Saturday Doubleheader

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – With rainy conditions in the forecast for the tail end of the weekend, Sunday’s series finale against the Samford Bulldogs on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park has been moved to the back end of a Saturday doubleheader.

The first game of Saturday’s doubleheader will start at 1 p.m. with the second half of the twin bill starting approximately 30 minutes after game one completion.

For information on ticket polices refer to the following 12th Man Foundation page - https://www.12thmanfoundation.com/tickets/ticket-policies/index.html#baseball