Texas A&M students hold vigil to honor lives lost to COVID-19 in Brazos County

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M students held a vigil on campus Thursday evening to honor the lives we’ve lost to COVID-19 in Brazos County.

Exactly one year ago, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. It’s a big reason why these students came together on this day in particular to organize the BCS COVID Vigil.

“It’s easy to sort of think that the pandemic is dangerous based on the death toll, but when you think about the emotional impact that everyone has felt who has lost a loved one, or has felt around them by people who have experienced that amount of loss, it’s just an incredible impact on our community,” BCS COVID Vigil Organizer Frey Miller said.

Those who attended lit candles and wrote messages to pay their respects. The group also held a moment of silence, one second for each person who died because of COVID-19 in Brazos County. They also marched around campus with their lights to honor them.

“Students walk on this campus every day and may not know the names or the amount of people who have been taken by this virus in our community,” BCS COVID Vigil Organizer Alexia Hernandez said. “These are people that we interact with every day.”

Some also chose to share the stories of their loved ones who lost their battle with the virus. They chose to speak not just to honor their memory, but also to help people understand this virus is still very much with us.

“Hopefully by sharing some of the stories of people that we’ve lost and people that have been impacted by COVID-19, it puts it in perspective for people who may not see the severity of the situation,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez chose to speak at the vigil because of her experience as a contact tracer. She wanted to share her perspective so others could understand the number of normal lives this virus has touched. It’s something she got a feel for through the phone calls she had to make tracking down close contacts and potential exposures.

“Most of the time it’s pretty routine, but we do have calls that are really difficult to get through,” Hernandez said. “I call people who are in the hospital on oxygen or on a ventilator where their family member has to answer the phone and say so and so can’t talk right now, they’re unable to speak because of COVID. I’ve also called people who are unfortunately deceased and I’ve reached their spouses. Those calls are very, very difficult.

Before taking the job, Hernandez says she found herself getting lost in the case count and death toll numbers. It was difficult for her to comprehend just how big the numbers are and how many people are impacted until hearing those personal stories as part of her work.

The event organizers also said part of the purpose of the vigil was a call to action to remind people to stay vigilant in following COVID-19 guidelines. Miller says just because a mask mandate has been lifted, it doesn’t mean the virus is no longer a threat.

“In terms of demographics, the highest number of cases has come from the age range of 20 to 29,” Miller said. “As college students, we need to make sure that we are doing our part and being responsible because our actions do affect the community as a whole.”

“I still have a job as a case investigator in the contact tracing program,” Hernandez said. “That means there’s still a lot of work to be done, and there’s still new cases every single day.”

