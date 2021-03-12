Texas A&M to host Montana and Louisiana Tech in Davis Diamond Classic starting Friday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M welcomes Montana and Louisiana Tech to Davis Diamond as the Aggies host their final non-conference tournament of the season Friday, March 12 through Sunday, March 14.

Actions begins Friday at 12:30 p.m. with Louisiana Tech and Montana, while Texas A&M opens against Montana at 3 p.m., before squaring off with Louisiana Tech at 5:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the Aggies face off against Louisiana Tech at 3 p.m. and Montana at 5 p.m., while Sunday’s finale is set for 10 a.m., as Texas A&M and Montana square off for the third time.

Texas A&M enters the tournament posting a 13-3 record and are currently sitting on a three-game win streak. The Aggies hosted Texas Southern for a midweek doubleheader where they picked up back-to-back run-rule victories. Offensively, Haley Lee leads the team in multiple categories including, batting average (.415), hits (21), home runs (9) and RBI (18). Shaylee Ackerman posts a .395 batting average, six doubles and two home runs.

In the circle, Makinzy Herzog leads the staff with five wins, followed by Grace Uribe with four. Kayla Poynter has added three, while Kelsey Broadus has recorded one. Herzog tossed lights out against the Tigers, tying her career high with 10 strikeouts in game one.

Montana arrives to Aggieland with a 4-10 ledger and are led offensively by Maygen McGrath and Anna Toon. McGrath has five home runs and 19 RBI, while Toon has one home run and 10 RBI. Tristin Achenbach leads the pitching staff with four wins and 5.36 ERA. The right-hander has tallied 57 strikeouts in her 45.2 innings of work.

Louisiana Tech enters the weekend posting a 4-8 record and are led in the batter’s box by Kara Goff and Olivia Ellingson. The duo top the team with a .333 and .308 batting averages, respectively. In the circle, Audrey Pickett has compiled 26.1 innings of work and posts a 2.13 ERA.

All Texas A&M games can be streamed on SEC Network + and radio broadcasts can be heard locally on 97.3 FM and worldwide inside the free 12th Man Mobile app. Search “12th Man Mobile” inside the App Store or Google Play to download.

TICKET INFORMATION

Due to capacity restrictions at Davis Diamond, some games may no longer have seating available to purchase in advance. All games are still listed on 12thman.com/softballtickets regardless of availability. Games that still have tickets available to purchase will have a “Find Tickets” button that will take customers to the next page to purchase.A limited number of tickets may become available to purchase on game day.Sports pass holders will scan their Texas A&M student ID at the gate.Disclaimer: All tickets purchased are subject to change due to schedule adjustments and/or compliance with safety and health protocols set by local, state and SEC guidelines. Please note games may be canceled or postponed. Seating assignments may be adjusted to allow for safe distancing.

MASK POLICY

Per Texas A&M University and Southeastern Conference rules, face coverings (over the nose and mouth) will be required at all times except while stopped to eat and drink. Staff will be prepared to provided assistance and enforce the face covering requirement. Not complying may result in the removal from the venue.

PARKING

There may be a parking fee for adjacent lots due to Texas A&M baseball playing throughout the weekend.

Visit gameday.12thMan.com/Softball for a complete list of efforts and enhancements being made to help keep Davis Diamond as safe as possible.

