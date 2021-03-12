This week’s Classroom Champion is Daniel Gildin.

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Daniel Gildin. The College Station High School Senior has a 4.3 GPA, and is currently ranked in the top 10 percent his class.

“The thing that I see that really relates to his work ethic is his maturity. He sets realistic goals for himself and he knows how to work towards those goals. He is a student that understands goal setting is not about saying I’m going to do this then suddenly it happens. He understands it is a process, but it’s a process that may involve failure and he’s mature enough to own that, and develop new strategies and try again. And that’s what I see from him is the gritty determination to continue to try even what he is ding at that moment hasn’t been successful.” - Casey Akin, Teacher

“I would say he has a little bit of everything. He a person that leads by example. But if you come to any College Station high school game over the last 3 years. You clearly hear him being that leader, being the vocal leader of the team, controlling the backline, controlling the game just from that goalkeeper spot. We ask a lot of him, and he’s basically a second coach out on the field, and we really put a lot of trust in him.” - Chad Peevey, Coach

“My motivation really comes from my parents. They really push me, they motivate me. I’ve always wanted to do well to make them proud, because they immigrated here form Brazil to give me and mt-y brother a good life. And I just want to make them proud and they’ve always pushed me to do good both on the soccer field and in the classroom. And I also want to do well for myself, for my latter life. Just to raise a good family and be able to make money for them and give them a good life as well. Just like my parents did for me,” said Gildin.

After high school, Daniel plans on attending the University of Texas in Austin, and he will major in Chemical Engineering.

Congratulations to Daniel Gildin of College Station High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!

Classroom Champions is sponsored by American Momentum Bank.

