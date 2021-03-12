Vikings get split in day one of Cen-Tex Invite

The Bryan Vikings split a pair of games on the opening day of the Cen-Tex Invitational. The Vikings defeated Lockhart 12-8 in game 1 and lost to Austin Anderson in game 6-2.

In game one of the day for the Vikings Mason Ruiz picked up the win throwing 4 innings, walking 4 and striking 3 while only allowing 1 hit. Leading hitters for the Vikings in their victory were: Hunter Harlin who was 3-3 with two triples, 2 RBI, 2 runs scored and 1 walk, Kyle Kubichek was 2-3 with a pair of RBI and 2 runs scored, Mason Ruiz was also 2-3 with a RBI and a walk.

In game 2 on the day Andres DeJesus took the loss for the Vikings. Leading hitters for the Vikings in game 2 were: Mason Housley who was 2-3, Ollie Sims was 1-2 with a RBI, Hunter Harlin was 1-2.

The Vikings conclude play in the Cen-Tex Invitational with a pair of games on Friday at 11:30am vs. Round Rock Stony Point and a 4:30 contest vs. Austin LASA.