Voices for Children collecting used children’s shoes for awareness campaign

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month.
By Clay Falls
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Voices for Children needs your help as they work to reduce child abuse in the Brazos Valley.

April is child abuse prevention month and the Court Appointed Special Advocates have several programs planned to support children in the region. Voices for Children is seeking hundreds of used children’s shoes for a special art display next month that will be at area courthouses. Those shoes will not be given to children so it’s alright if they’re in poor and worn out condition.

The group says they’ve seen a surge in child abuse cases during the pandemic this past year and are hoping to bring attention to the issue through the art display.

”This year in 2021 is not going to be any different and we have some special things planned. The community at large and our stakeholders who work together to help children who have been hurt, will partner in a number of different ways during the month of April,” said Kimberly Martinez, Voices for Children Executive Director.

Worn out shoes can be dropped off during business hours at their offices at 115 North Main Street in Downtown Bryan.

Their website is here.

