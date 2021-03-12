Windy and warm until it isn’t: Cold front brings Sunday rain chance

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Feels like it has been DAYS, doesn’t it?

Well, some changes are coming right in the middle of the weekend. For now, we will see more of the same - warmth, wind, a good bit of cloud cover, and, of course, plenty of humidity. That all spells a quick shower or two by Saturday morning, but the day should end on a dry note.

A brief dose of cooler air is coming with a modest rain and storm chance Sunday. (KBTX)

Severe weather is possible thanks to a dryline boundary today, and the approaching trough of low pressure / cold front on Saturday, all in the northwestern portions of the state of Texas and points to the east. Rounds of storms with wind, hail, and a few tornadoes look possible as early as Friday afternoon, with the main system working its way east through the day on Saturday.

Those storms will start in West Texas and then migrate eastward through the night on Saturday. All indications are that this line of storms will weaken as it nears the I-35 corridor, then eventually the Brazos Valley by Sunday morning, as upper level energy appears more favorable for storms to our north and east.

By Sunday morning, a thin line of showers and a couple storms will likely move through from west to east throughout the day. This system looks to take its time moving through, meaning a solid portion of your Sunday could be damp, especially the first half.

The downside to no real severe weather or heavy rain risk is that the overall rainfall looks far from impressive. A quarter to half inch will be possible, with most of us falling on the lower end of that spectrum through the end of the weekend.

Another couple days in the 80 (but this time, with sunshine!) comes Monday and Tuesday, then some deeper cold looks to arrive by St. Paddy’s day celebrations, including a small shot at some rain. Have a great weekend!

