Adams collects 5 RBIs in 11-1 home-opening win over Belton

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan pitcher Jessica Adams was not only dominating in the circle but at the plate too as the Lady Viking softball team posted an 11-1 win over Belton Friday night at the Viking Athletic Complex.

The Lady Viking senior struck out 6 while holding Belton to just one run, but it was her performance at the plate that will haunt the Tigers.

Adams went 3 for 5 at the plate with 5 RBIs thanks in large part to a pair of home runs. Her 3 run shot in the 4th inning broke the game open as Bryan took a 7-1 lead. Then in the 6th, Adams hit another home run, the 30th of her career. Following Jessica’s 2nd longball of the game, her sister Jacque Adams hit a solo home run as hte sisters went back to back.

Bryan (11-5, 2-0) will travel to Killeen on Monday for a 2 p.m. first pitch against Shoemaker.

