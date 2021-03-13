Advertisement

Aggies take series opener from Samford 10-1

By John Wilson
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M baseball team beat Samford 10-1 Friday night in game one of a three game series at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

Aggie staring pitcher Dustin Saenz improved to 3-1 on the season throwing eight innings of shutout baseball. He struck out 14 batters and gave up one walk.

Designated hitter Austin Bost led the Texas A&M offensive attack going 3-5 and driving in three runs. Bost hit two home runs in the game. Will Frizzell hit a solo home run in the seventh inning. Ray Alejo and Mikey Hoehner each drove in two runs for the Aggies.

Texas A&M and Samford will play a double header on Saturday beginning at 1:00 p.m. to wrap up the three game series.

