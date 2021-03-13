Aggies Take Two on Day One of Davis Diamond Classic

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M softball opened play in the Davis Diamond Classic recording a run-rule victory against Montana 17-2, before securing a 10-6 win against Louisiana Tech on Friday at Davis Diamond. Texas A&M improves to 14-3, while Montana and Louisiana Tech drop to 4-12 and 4-9, respectively. In game one, the Maroon & White used a five-run, five hit first inning to take an early lead.

Shaylee Ackerman belted her third home run of the season to straight away centerfield. The Aggies took advantage in the second inning, tallying three runs off a trio of walks with the bases loaded.

Trinity Cannon produced two runs off a double roped to centerfield to extend the lead. Montana responded in the third inning with the bases loaded and tallied two off a throwing error by the Aggie defense. In the third and fourth innings, the Aggies posted three run frames, highlighted by a single from Morgan Smith and doubles by Cannon and Bre Warren.

In the circle, Makinzy Herzog (6-1) tossed 3.0 innings, scattering three hits with three strikeouts, while Kayla Poynter garnered 2.0 innings of work and one strikeout. In the nightcap, the Aggies opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning with a pair of runs, as a result of a trio of walks. Louisiana Tech answered by tying the game 2-2 in the top of the second following a two RBI single by Tanjala Smith. After a few scoreless innings, Louisiana Tech compiled a five hit, four-run fifth inning to take a 6-2 advantage. Texas A&M produced a seven-run fifth inning to take the lead back, highlighted from a bases-clearing double by Morgan Smith and Makinzy Herzog launching one over the left field wall, making the score 9-6.

Haley Lee belted her 10th home run of the season in the sixth, blasting it over the centerfield wall.

Grace Uribe got the start in game two, recording 4.2 innings of work, scattering nine hits, while striking out five.

Kelsey Broadus tossed 2.1 innings to secure her second win of her Aggie career. The lefty struck out three of the seven batters she faced.

The Texas A&M offense has homered in six straight ball games.

