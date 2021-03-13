Bryan baseball wins two games at Cen-Tex Invitational

The Bryan Vikings won 2 games on Friday as they completed play at the Cen-Tex Invitational. The Vikings went 3-1 over the last four games and have a season record of 6-6.

In game one of the day for the Vikings, they hung on to defeat Round Rock Stony point 7-5. Rylan Hill picked up the win on the mound for the Vikings tossing four innings while only allowing three hits and striking out five. Marco Sanchez picked up his third save on the year. Leading hitters in game were Reid Russ who was 2-3 with three RBI. Kyle Turner was 2-3 with two runs scored, Ben Torres was 1-2.

In game two of the day the Vikings defeated Austin LASA by a score of 13-1. Eric Perez was the winning pitcher tossing five innings, striking out 10 and allowing two hits. Leading hitters for the Vikings were Jack Blackburn who was 2-3 with a RBI and three runs scored. Kyle Kubichek was 1-3 with two RBI. Mason Ruiz was 1-3 with two RBI, Hunter Harlin was 1-4 with two RBI, Romeo Romero 1-2 and Chance Crawford was 1-3 with two runs scored.

The Vikings are back in action on Tuesday night as they open district play up in Temple at 7:00 pm.