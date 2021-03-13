Cold front brings rain to the Brazos Valley for the back half of the weekend

Saturday is another warm, humid, and breezy day across the Brazos Valley with winds gusting upwards of 25-30 mph+ through the afternoon. We’ll hold onto a breezy outlook for any Saturday evening plans, with winds gusting up to 30 mph+ and temperatures falling through the 70s. Don’t forget to spring those clocks forward tonight! Daylight Saving Time officially begins at 2am Sunday morning.

As our next weather maker and cold front move into the state, a line of storms rattling off in the Texas Panhandle Saturday afternoon will continue to trek eastward Saturday night. As the line moves through Central Texas, the activity encounters an atmosphere that is less favorable for storm development and is expected to weaken by the time it crosses the I-35 corridor. Scattered rain ahead of the front moves into our western counties after midnight, gradually moving eastward pre-sunrise Sunday. The front knocks on the western edge of the Brazos Valley’s door by 5am and pushes through from west to east throughout Sunday morning. As it does so, it brings a thin line of showers and a stray rumble of thunder with it, looking to clear our eastern counties by early afternoon. Behind the front, clouds cover the sky for most of the day and at times give way to scattered light rain and patchy drizzle, with the majority of the activity ending by late afternoon/early evening.

By late afternoon & as this rain moves east, temperatures are expected to be spread 10°+ across the area. Further west are you, thermometers end the day in the mid-to-upper 60s. Further east you go, lingering clouds will likely hold temperatures to the mid 50s. Don’t get used to it -- temperatures quickly rebound to the low 80s Monday and Tuesday afternoon. A second cold front looks to push through by St. Patrick’s Day that will lead us to the pot of gold containing afternoon highs in the 60s/morning lows in the 40s for the back half of the work week.

Saturday Night: Daylight Saving Time Begins at 2am. Cloudy with a 60% chance for rain after midnight. Low: 56. Wind: Becoming S 10-20 mph, gusting 30 mph.

Sunday: Cloudy with a 70% chance for rain before 3pm. High: 63. Wind: VRB 5-15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph at times.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 47. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 82. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

