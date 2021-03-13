Free Music Friday: Xavier Joseph

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Xavier Joseph joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday. He played his recently released single, “Worst Best Day.”

You can see him performing at various venues across the state over the next few weeks.

According to his website:

Xavier Joseph is an up-and-coming country music artist who originally began his career as an opera singer. Using the skills he learned from his time at the Austin Lyric Opera he created a unique sound blending his strong tenor voice with a combination of traditional and modern country.

From a young age, he grew up being very well rounded in the arts studying dance, singing, acting, and martial arts to name a few. As a teenager, Xavier traveled all over the country competing in various entertainment competitions, coming in as national champion 4x for his dance routines.

At 15, he joined a country-western swing dance group known as the “Elite Wranglers”. Being on this team he was introduced to the world of country music. His obsession with the genre quickly grew! Shortly thereafter, he took up guitar to grow his arsenal of skills.

From 2019 to the present Xavier’s radio singles have all made their way onto the Texas Regional Radio charts with, his most recent single “Tomorrow’s Another Night” reaching #69, as well as being added onto the Texas Music Pickers Top Texas Country and Red Dirt Singles Spotify playlist. After spending the early part of 2020 touring and the later part recording all new music in Nashville, Xavier is

ready to show country music what he’s really made of. On February 11, 2021, Xavier will release his brand new single “Worst Best Way”. Taking from all his country music influences this new single intends to not only introduce his new, refreshed sound to the world but also demonstrate the uniqueness an opera singer turned country singer can bring to the genre. This single is also a lead-up to his debut album titled, “Built With Love”, due to release in early fall.

