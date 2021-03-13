Gittens becomes first female athlete to sweep pentathlon and high jump championships

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – After claiming the pentathlon national championship on day two of the NCAA Indoor Championships, Tyra Gittens added 16 more points by winning the open high jump and finishing third in the long jump.

Gittens cleared 1.90m/6-2.75 in the high jump to claim her second national title. She became the first women ever to sweep the pentathlon and high jump championships. She followed by placing third in the long jump with a school record mark of 6.68m/21-11.

The Aggies advanced three to Saturday’s finals. Athing Mu (51.02) and Charokee Young (51.64) clocked the two fastest preliminary times in the 400m. Bryce Deadmon qualified for the men’s 400m with the second fastest prelim time of 45.37.

The Texas A&M women lead the team standings after day two with 26 points.