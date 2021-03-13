Advertisement

Krispy Kreme reveals St. Patrick’s Day doughnuts

By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 2:07 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Krispy Kreme is going green for St. Patrick’s Day!

The doughnut company unveiled four new “luck-filled doughnuts” that are available through March 17.

The Lucky Unicorn, Lucky Leprechaun, Lucky Gold Coins and Lucky Sprinkles doughnuts can be enjoyed individually or in a Luck o’the Doughnut Dozen, which includes three of each doughnut.

On March 16 and March 17, you can enjoy the O’riginal Glazed Doughnut for free when you wear green to a Krispy Kreme location near you.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police working crash on Highway 6 near Rock Prairie Road.
Wet roads lead to 3 wrecks, major traffic slowdown on northbound Highway 6
College Station Utilities incurred over $48M during winter storm, discussing payment options
Brazos vaccination hub scheduling appointments for 1C, starting Friday
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
25 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19, 118 new cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
91 new COVID-19 cases, 79% of new cases from young people

Latest News

Krispy Kreme is offering festive donuts through St. Patrick's Day.
Krispy Kreme is offering festive donuts through St. Patrick's Day
President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval...
Biden boosts US vaccine stockpile as world waits
Treat of the Day: Rival universities team up to help students
Treat of the Day: Rival universities team up to help students
Local bar owner frustrated over permit fees after state closed 51% establishments down for months
Local bar owner frustrated over permit fees after state closed 51% establishments down for months